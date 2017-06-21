The Island of Tilos Wins EU Sustainable Energy Award

TILOS, Greece (ANA) – A renewable energy-based battery station and smart microgrid on the remote Greek island of Tilos has won an EU Sustainable Energy Award in the Energy Islands category.

The TILOS project was shortlisted among 12 nominees in the EU Sustainable Energy Awards 2017 that award innovation in energy efficiency and renewables.

EU Commissioner for Energy and Climate Action Miguel Arias Cañete bestowed the awards in the framework of the EU Sustainable Energy Week.

The TILOS project’s aim is to achieve maximum energy autonomy exclusively from renewable energy sources.

“The solution proposed by the TILOS project enhances the tourist development of the small Aegean islands, gives solution to long lasting energy dilemmas and constitutes a model for the rest of the Mediterranean. But the most important lesson of Tilos is how the close cooperation and consultation with the local communities is a key for the disengagement from the expensive and polluting oil and the shift to clean energy on the Greek islands. The State must now immediately pave the way so that the example of Tilos is followed by other remote Greek islands,” said WWF Hellenic Director General Dimitris Karavellas.