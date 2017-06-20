Greek-Turkish Relations Head for the End of the Road

They agreed to disagree. Openly, without any pretexts.

And it appears that they wished for their disagreement to become known, to be documented by everyone, especially by their people – which is why they conveyed it to the TV cameras and photographers.

Their obvious, unmistakable discontentment was painted on their faces. It was so evident that it makes one wonder what else they are hiding from their people that has brought about this gloom.

But even if we were to stick to their declarations alone, they were neither few nor insignificant. It took many years, perhaps decades, for these words to be spoken at this level. It took many small, but firm – and wrong – steps.

Until the day arrived, as was expected. In order to warn each other.

In order to speak “honestly,” according to the Greek prime minister, since diplomacy has not been effective thus far.

In order to basically say that this road is coming to an end. Even though the…Spanish poet whom the Greek prime minister invoked and the popular Turkish proverb cited by the Turkish prime minister are not in accordance. They stated that there is no end, contrary to the statement on the Cyprus issue by the spokesman for the UN secretary-general.

Maybe not. However, the feeling of the end, which dictates the diminution or caution of the next steps, seems to hover over them.

But the things they said publicly are harsh. The Greek prime minister sounded the alarm that the current situation of violations of Greek sovereign rights increases the risk of accidents. In other words, an uncontrolled, individual conflict in the air, at sea, or on land can lead to unmanageable situations.

“I stressed to Mr. [Binali] Yildirim,” the Greek prime minister said, “that this situation isn’t helping at all, and that these infringements cannot continue.”

And Yildirim gave a response that shamelessly, provocatively, and arrogantly attempts to displace the Greek-Turkish borders: “[Prime Minister Tsipras] mentioned violations and flyovers in the Aegean,” he said. “Of course, these are not one-sided. The violations are mutual.”

Thus, Yildirim is openly, cynically, and bluntly keen on raising the issue of reshaping the Greek and Turkish sovereignty, according to their wishes.

I did not see a reaction by the Greek prime minister to this unprecedented challenge.

Of course, they also discussed the issue of the eight Turkish servicemen who sought asylum in Greece after being accused of involvement in the coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Tsipras stated that the Greek judicial system “is independent of the political system.”

“We respect the decision the judiciary has made,” Yildirim responded, “but we hope the coup-plotters don’t deliver a blow to Turkey-Greece relations.”

So this, and much more, is what the prime ministers of Greece and Turkey discussed for two hours…and realized how much they disagree. What’s next?