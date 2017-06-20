Maybe We Needed Trump?

An old Greek saying translates roughly as “every obstacle has potential for good.”Clearly, most of the American people, whether we calculate the three million whose votes did not count because of the oddities of the Electoral College or the 55% of the American public who disapprove of Donald Trump’s presidency, believe that his election was bad for the country.All but his most fervent supporters understand that Mr. Trump seems determined to fail the four key tests of successful governance: national security, a functioning justice system, the education of our future generations, and the health of our citizenry.

He and his closest associates have seen too many TV shows; they think national security flows only from the barrel of a gun.Spend more on armaments and everything will turn up roses.Real national security flows from a synthesis of good diplomacy, strong alliances, excellent intelligence, and proper use of military force.Mr. Trump’s administration has managed to trash all of it. I would recommend the president read Thucydides’ The Peloponnesian Warsas a primer on national security policy. It is probably way too long for him to have read it, but if Steve Bannon, his advisor who claims political literacy, did read it, he shows no sign of having understood it.

Trump’s White House has emasculated the State Department and he has publicly humiliated his secretary of state amid a crisis. His public contempt for our country’s judicial system needs no elaboration. He has appointed a secretary of education whose declared objective is the destruction of the public-school system and who prefers taxpayers finance the education of the children of the wealthy.Finally, Mr. Trump and his most avid supporters believe that in any tradeoff between public health and tax cuts, the latter take priority.

Ok, I just vented.But let us consider the possibility that there is some divine guidance in the election of Mr. Trump. After all, Count Otto von Bismarck, the founder of the modern German State, once noted that “God looks after drunks, little children, and the United States of America.”Perhaps Mr. Trump’s electionwarns us that the greatest development in modern history is coming off the rails.In the last seven decades, the liberal economic order harnessed globalization and technology to produce unprecedentedprogress in human history and raised billions of people on this earth out of poverty. (Let me emphasize that the “liberal” in the liberal economic order is used in its original definition and not the pejorative of the American political lexicon. In fact, I recommend Wikipedia’s definition: “Economic liberalism is an economic system organized [so that] the greatest possible number of economic decisions are made by individuals or households rather than by collective institutions or organizations.”You can safely insert that into the Tea Party manifesto.)

That progress, however,created millions of losers but far fewer winnersin the United States and other advanced Western countries.Disruption,which we so fondly cite, disrupted the lives of hundreds of millions across the developed world.Traditional industries could not adapt nor compete against new technologies. Advances in transportation technologies and the lowering of barriers to free trade sent other industries to where they found cheaper labor.Technology combined with free trade created what we now call globalization.Everyone benefitted with cheaper and cheaper consumer goods and services.

Think Uber, which brought us cheaper rides and greater convenience.But Uber also took moneyout of pockets of taxi drivers and gave a small part of it to amateur drivers willing to work for lower wages. A big chunkof what taxi drivers lost went into the pockets of a tiny number of entrepreneurs.The changes happened faster than those who lost their jobsand their governments could react. Globalization, mostly technology but also outsourcing, moved jobs from steel mills to McDonald’s. To make matters worse, technology improved communications to confront us with equally rapid social change. Too many of us lived glibly in ignorance of what others in our society suffered.Now, the media have brought us face to face withinequalities and injustice and our comfortable social order has turned upside down. Our children have adjusted faster, but for too many of us the rapid change in the social order disturbs.Human beings need time to adjust to change of any sort; the new technological order moves faster than humans can manage.

Those who brought us this miraculous new order grew rich, fat, and complacent.The winners, whether in New York, London, Paris,or beyond ignored the turmoil they had created and, in fact, often expressed disdain for the losers who missed the boat. They quoted economists who, absorbed with differential equations and curves, blamed real live human workers for not adjusting fast enough. Or, they bought unscrupulous politicians who diverted blame from the elites to the Other, such as minorities and immigrants.

Trump brilliantly stepped into this situation and inspired many that he cared about their plight. He promised solutions where others ignored them or, worse, called them “deplorables.”In Europe, his election and his incompetence and the chaos he creates seems to have awakened people to the dangers of glib answers to real problems. Hopefully, our political system will also rise to the occasion.