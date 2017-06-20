Suspect Arrested for the Fatal Stabbing and Beating of Ikonomidis: NY Post

NEW YORK – Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing and beating of a man involved in a Park Slope ménage à trois — and he’s the boyfriend of the woman involved in the threesome, New York Post reports.

“Christopher Membreno, 24, was picked up Monday evening and charged with murdering 20-year-old Manos Ikonomidis,” Post says.

Membreno is the woman’s boyfriend whom she called telling him she had been raped. She also sent the message to Ikonomidis’ girlfriend on social media saying “Your boyfriend f–ked up and will be taken care of,” according to sources.

Police were investigating the death of the man who was beaten with baseball bats and stabbed inside the hallway of a New York City apartment building.

Authorities found the 20-year-old victim, Manos Ikonomidis, unconscious on the first-floor of a building in Brooklyn’s Park Slope section early on Monday morning, June 19, as reported in the New York Daily News. Police say he had severe trauma all over his body and a stab wound to his chest, and it is believed he was attacked by a group of three unidentified men. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A neighbor tells WCBS-TV he heard partying in the building before the attack, as reported by the Associated Press. Police are investigating the incident and interviewing witnesses.

The Daily News reported that the vicious attack followed a threesome in Park Slope after one of the participants began filming the encounter, police sources said. Ikonomidis died of three stab wounds in the chest and back. Earlier, he had been involved in with an unidentified woman and 21-year-old Jack Doherty.

“It’s something out of a horror movie,” stunned building resident Carol Petersen, 37, said, as reported in the Daily News. “It’s horrible. It’s a nightmare.”

Doherty was being questioned by police, but was not a suspect in the killing, sources said. Detectives were also questioning a man at the 72nd Precinct stationhouse early on June 20, police said.

Police sources told the Daily News that the ménage à trois in Doherty’s apartment ended violently when one of the men began filming and the woman became angry.

Doherty drove the woman back to her Staten Island home, leaving Ikonomidis alone, the sources said.

A resident in the building said the woman contacted her boyfriend, who was not involved in the threesome, and alleged that she had been raped.

Ikonomidis’ girlfriend, also not involved in the sex play, received an Instagram message that “your boyfriend f—-d up and will be taken care of,” sources said.

Police sources said there was no evidence the encounter was anything but consensual.

Surveillance cameras recorded two white men and a black man chasing Ikonomidis with baseball bats as he tried to leave the building, sources said. The three men caught up with him, then beat and stabbed Ikonomidis the sources said, as reported in the Daily News.

The victim then knocked on Joy Liguori’s apartment door and collapsed.

“I saw the blood. It was out on the couch. That’s when I told him, ‘God, honey, you’re bleeding.’ He goes, ‘They stabbed me! They stabbed me twice! They stabbed me!’” Liguori, told the Daily News.

Lynne Moeser, a relative of Liguori’s, noted that Ikonomidis was “gushing blood,” the Daily News reported.

“He says, ‘They hit me in the head, they hit my head with a bat,’” Moeser said.

As the Daily News reported, Liguori ignored Ikonomidis when he asked her not to call 911 and among his last words to her were: “I’m so sorry.”

Ikonomidis died at New York Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn.

The police took an aluminum baseball bat into evidence, but no suspects were in custody at press time, sources said, as reported in the Daily News.

Doherty appeared devastated as he left with the police. “Jack was crying. He had his head down,” a neighbor told the Daily News.

Ikonomidis’ girlfriend arrived at the crime scene shortly after and cried.

The victim’s neighbors were in shock, noting that he was polite and dreamed of “a career in the music business,” as the Daily News reported.

They also said he often stayed with his girlfriend rather than the home he shared with his mother, stepfather, and young stepsister.

Neighbor Maria Brancaleone told the Daily News, “I’m in total shock. He was such a nice boy. Beautiful boy, always tried to help you out when you needed it.”