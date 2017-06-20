Alex Triantaphyllis Talks to TNH about Running for Congress

NEW YORK – A devoted family man, community leader, and Houston-native, Greek-American Alex Triantaphyllis is running for Congress in Texas’ 7th District. He took time from his busy schedule to speak with The National Herald, sharing his thoughts on his campaign and his dedication to his family and the community. Triantaphyllis may become the first Democrat in 50 years to represent the 7th District.

When asked if he always wanted to run for elected office he said that at least since college he has wanted to serve the community. Triantaphyllis who attended Rice University and met his wife there and along with fellow classmates, founded PAIR (Partnership for the Advancement and Immersion of Refugees). The organization, which celebrated its tenth anniversary last year, empowers refugee youth to navigate American society, reach their academic potential, and become community leaders through a variety of educational mentoring programs, as noted on PAIR’s website.

Triantaphyllis also worked with community development organizations, helping small businesses in Houston, and other Houston-wide initiatives including the Welcoming Houston initiative focused on improving opportunities and advancing the integration of foreign-born residents.

Serving the community and giving back, Triantaphyllis told TNH, were among the important lessons his parents taught him growing up in Houston, the city he loves.

The son of a fourth-generation Texan mother and Greek immigrant father, he was born and raised in Houston, a city which has given so much to his family. He noted the opportunity to study his father received as an 18 year-old immigrant originally from Megalo Horio, Karpenisi, Greece, with a scholarship to Houston’s Rice University where Triantaphyllis later attended and met his future wife Christina Lagos Triantaphyllis. He also noted that after working in the community, he realizes his local experience could be even more beneficial for the community by representing the 7th District in Washington. “The time is now to take more action for the community,” Triantaphyllis told TNH.

He noted how much he enjoys meeting and talking with the people in the community regardless of their political background or beliefs. As part of the community, Triantaphyllis said, they all share the same goals for their families, and he is focused on finding and creating connections with the people and partners in the community. He observed that the new generation represents a new era in politics with people who are eager to work together to take the community where it needs to go. The division we have seen for the last 25 years he noted has not helped the community. Triantaphyllis is confident that we’ll see an improvement moving forward.

When asked if he plans on seeking higher office one day, Triantaphyllis said he is focused on family and his work with the community right now and he is most excited to build a shared vision and get the best results for the community.

He noted that he wants to meet as many people in the district as possible and have a one on one conversation with every person, though that may not be possible with about 250,000 people, but hearing from the people and knowing their concerns about the direction of the community and the country is extremely important to him.

Triantaphyllis said the most rewarding aspect is getting people involved in the community and in the campaign, getting people to take action and help others to take action.

After working for a top Wall Street firm, he chose to pursue a career advocating for community members in the Houston area. Triantaphyllis has brought his experience in the legal, business, and nonprofit sectors to his work on small business, transportation, immigration, and other issues in Houston. He has learned how to do what so many politicians cannot: listen to communities, appreciate their strengths, and work alongside community members to generate ideas and solve problems. In Congress, he will work to create jobs, make families safer and stronger, and listen to local communities so that their goals and the challenges they face are the top priority.

A graduate from Rice University with a BA in political science and Hispanic studies, Triantaphyllis completed Masters in Economics coursework in Argentina. He is also a graduate of Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. His wife Christina, has roots in Chios on her father’s side and Crete on her mother’s side, and leads public policy and strategy efforts at Collaborative for Children, a nonprofit organization that focuses on improving the quality of early childhood education and care in the Houston area. They live in Houston with their infant daughter, Mina, who Triantaphyllis told TNH is learning English, Greek, and Spanish.

More information about Alex Triantaphyllis and his campaign is available online at www.alextfortexas.com.