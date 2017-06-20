US Secretary of Commerce Ross Meets with Greek Economy Minister Papadimitriou

WASHINGTON – Greece’s Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou met on June 20 in Washington with the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in the context of SelectUSA Investment Summit.

Secretary Ross and Minister Papadimitriou had an “excellent discussion on trade and investmnent,” U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt – who also attended the meeting – tweeted on Tuesday.

“The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest-profile event dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the United States. This signature event provides an unparalleled opportunity to bring together companies from all over the world, economic development organizations from every corner of the nation, and other parties working to facilitate business investment in the United States,” according to Summit’s webpage.