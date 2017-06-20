Changes of the Finances at the Archdiocese

NEW YORK – Serious reorganization and changes have already started at the Greek-Orthodox Archdiocese of America after many problems occurred and the Archdiocese has reached difficult financial situations.

The National Herald has learned that until now,Jerry Dimitriou was primarily responsible for the Archdiocese’s governance for the past 18 years, including the finances, the hiring and firing of personnel, salaries, and much more.

He was also in charge of selecting the hotel and the facilities –usually the Marriott –and organizing the biennial Clergy Laity Congress. TNH has learned that a metropolitan whose metropolis was proposed to host the next Congress, said that he would accept under one condition: that Dimitriou would have nothing to do with the hotel and the finances of the Congress in general.

Dimitriou also serves as Director of the Archdiocese although there is a Chancellor for that responsibly, Bishop Andonios of Phasiane.

According to the Archdiocese’s website, there are 102 employees:department heads, secretaries, administrative assistants, and many with all kinds of titles. Some of them supposedly are working and living outside of New York, including a priest and a deacon, with no clear and specific job descriptions.

Dimitriou is also in charge of the rebuilding of the St. Nicholas church at Ground Zero. Some weeks ago he traveled to Austria in order to select the marbles for the project. He has not responded to TNH’s numerous attempts for comment.

The new Executive Committee, under the chairmanship of George Tsandikos, which assumed its duties just a few months ago seems to be determined to go ahead with the purge of the finances of the Archdiocese.On the Committee are prominent members,capable and honest, with expertise of turning around financially troubled or even bankrupt companies and institutions. They spent countless hours studying the financial problems of the Archdiocese.

The first step was the appointment, effective April 3,ofFr. Soterios Baroody as Chief Financial Officer, a newly created position within the organization.

Archbishop Demetrios stated that “the appointment of Fr. Soterios as Chief Financial Officer fulfills part of the changes to the financial operations of the Archdiocese that have been in the planning stages by the Administration of the Church. His responsibilities will enhance the current financial operations of the Church including finance, treasury, budgeting and accounting.”

TNH has learned that Fr. Baroody’s appointment was requested by Executive Committee members, for the very reason to place order,transparency, and accountability in the organization’s finances, such as the signing of checks, a general control of what is paid, and who authorizes the payments.

The request was for Baroody to report directly to Demetrios and the Committee, not to Dimitriou.

Baroody is from Beirut.He has studied finances and also has studied at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline, MA. In 2011, hewas ordained to the Diaconate by Bishop Andonios and to the Priesthood by Archbishop Demetrios. He holds a Bachelor in Business Administration from the American University of Beirut, a Master of Divinity from Holy Cross, and a Master of Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Baroody has been the Archdiocesan Comptroller since November, 2011.

TNH has learned that Baroody works diligently and contributes a great deal to the reorganization of the finances of the Archdiocese. The audit has begun and already the credit cards have been recalled from the heads of departments and offices. Those with credit cards must notify Baroody about proposed usage ahead of time.

Also, the use of cell phones is under scrutiny. Until the new Executive Committee and Baroody assumed their responsibilities, there was no control whatsoever as to who had a cell phone, and why and how he or she used it. The next step is going to be the leasing of automobiles. Also a detailed transparent report will be made as to how, where, and for what purposes the funds are spent – and not just in generalities, as was the case until now.

The annual budget for the Archdiocese has skyrocketed over the past 18 years, from $13- to $30 million. The 2018 budget, for instance, is $30.2 million, compared to $16.1 million in 2005.