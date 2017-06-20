Α Comprehensive Discussion at SNFestival: Renzo Piano – Michael Kimmelman

ATHENS – Τhe renowned architect of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), Renzo Piano, returns to Athens for a comprehensive discussion with the New York Times architectural critic, Michael Kimmelman, at the Stavros Niarchos Hall.

The Renzo Piano Building Workshop was established in 1981. Currently, 130 architecture and engineering experts work with the Italian architect in his practices in Paris, Genoa and New York.

In collaboration with them, Renzo Piano has developed some of the most unmistakable landmark projects worldwide, including the Kansai International Airport Terminal Building in Osaka, the Beyeler Foundation Museum in Basel, the Jean-Marie Tjibaou Cultural Center in New Caledonia, the Parco della Musica Auditorium in Rome, the Morgan Library in New York, the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, USA, the Modern Wing of the Art Institute of Chicago, the New Whitney Museum in New York and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens.

In addition, during the Summer Nostos Festival, the architectural exhibition “Renzo Piano Building Workshop – Piece by Piece”, which is organized by the Fondazione Renzo Piano and the Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW), is on display at the SNFCC’s Lighthouse.

The exhibition showcases architectural projects from the last thirty years by the RPBW.