IMF Will Not Participate in Next Aid Programs, ESM Chief Says

ATHENS (ANA) – European Stability Mechanism (ESM) chief Klaus Regling in an interview with public broadcaster ERT said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not participate in the next aid programmes of EU member states.

“It is also the issue of what we are going to do with the ESM. Many argue that we need to widen the responsibilities, which I believe can be done, perhaps after the end of the Greek programme, next year. When the next crisis breaks out, which I do not foresee in the near future, it will probably be dealt with without the IMF. So ESM will, in this respect, have extended powers and can expand its authority,” he explained.