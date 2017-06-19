Greek-American Stabbed to Death After Threesome Turns Fatal in Brooklyn: NY Daily News

NEW YORK. «A threesome in Brooklyn turned deadly Monday after one of the participants began filming the encounter, sparking a brutal attack with baseball bats and knives», police sources said to the New York Daily News, which wrote that «the bloodshed in Park Slope left Manos Ikonomidis, 20, dead of three stab wounds in the chest and back».

«He collapsed in the first-floor hallway of a building at 16th St. and Seventh Ave., where earlier he’d indulged in the steamy sexcapade with a 21-year-old man and a woman», according to the article.

