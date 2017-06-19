International Consortium Named as Preferred Investor for Thessaloniki Port

THESSALONIKI (ANA) – An international consortium comprised of the firms Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH, Belterra Investments Ltd and Terminal Link SAS was on Monday nominated as preferred investor for a 67 pct share of Thessaloniki port.

The board of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) reached the decision unanimously after the consortium promptly submitted all required documents as Highest Bidder, in accordance with the terms of the tender.

The bid will now be forwarded to the Court of Audit for a pre-contractual inspection and the agreement transferring the shares will be signed pending the court’s approval. The transaction will be concluded on condition that it receives approval from the appropriate authorities.