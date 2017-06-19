Belgian Tourist Found Dead in Athens After Shot on the Head

ATHENS (ANA) – The death of a 54-year old Belgian tourist that was found last Friday afternoon at park in the Athens district of Neos Kosmos was the result of a foul play, said the coroner on Monday.

The post mortem examination revealed that the Belgian tourist was shot on the head, just behind the ear. The motive of the crime remain unknown.

Attica police has excluded the possibility of robbery.

The tourist was staying at a hotel in the area of Syndagma square, central Athens. The body was found by a resident of Neos Kosmos who called the police.

Police said that the victim had no criminal record and a request has been sent to Interpol and the Belgian authorities to examine is he had a criminal record in another country.