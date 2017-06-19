Analysis: A Word before the Election for Chicago’s Metropolis

The Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America presided by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios will be called to select the triprosopon (three-person ballot) for the election of a new Metropolitan of Chicago.

It is widely known as we have mentioned many times in the recent and distant past that the Metropolis of Chicago faces many and difficult problems. Not that the other Metropolises don’t face problems, but it seems to me that Chicago’s challenges are more difficult since it has become the hub of the Ephraimites. Even the late Metropolitan Iakovos was buried in an Ephraimite monastery.

According to the Archdiocesan charter, the Eparchial Synod will select the triprosopon and all the of existing auxiliary bishops could be candidates. They are the following: Demetrios of Mokissos, Sebastian of Zela, Andonios of Phasiane and Apostolos of Medeia. Also candidates are those 30 or fewer celibate priests who comprise the official list of candidates approved by the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

This list should trouble all of us about the future hierarchical leadership of the Archdiocese for the present and the future of our Church and Greek-American community. Of the 650 or so priests serving in the Archdiocese, only 30 are eligible to become hierarchs. We have a huge problem and it is hypocritical to pretend that we don’t see it.

Since I referenced the office of auxiliary bishops, I would like to emphasize that the term “auxiliary bishop” is strange to the Orthodox teaching and ecclesiology. What does auxiliary bishop mean? Someone either is a Bishop or he is not. More correct is the horepiskopos (a bishop assigned by a ruling metropolitan or archbishop to a specific territory within a metropolis or archdiocese).

The Synod is comprised of the following hierarchs: Archbishop Demetrios of America, president, and Metropolitans Methodios of Boston, Isaiah of Denver, Alexios of Atlanta, Nicholas of Detroit, Savas of Pittsburgh, Gerasimos of San Francisco, and Evangelos of New Jersey. They will select the trirprosopon, it will be sent to the Patriarchate, whose own Synod will elect one of the three, preferably and traditionally the one who gains the majority of the Archdiocesan Synod’s votes.

Of course, the Patriarchate has the privilege to elect anyone of the three. We should not forget that the Church in America is just another ecclesiastical Eparchy of the Ecumenical Throne, perhaps the biggest and the wealthiest one. It’s as simple as that.

The most practical decision would be for one of the auxiliary bishops to be selected. In the case Bishop Sevastianos of Zela, chief secretary of the Eparchial Synod would be a good solution. Obviously, Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, chancellor of the Chicago Metropolis should be removed from Chicago and be sent elsewhere, including to do mission work in Africa. No archimandrite should be elected because the Archdiocese cannot afford the expense of one more hierarch. I gather that the majority of the Ecclesia, the People of God (o Laos tou Theou) thinks that there are many metropolitans and bishop we don’t need any more. After all they cost a lot to the Archdiocese. Let me remind all here that the Archdiocese is not a soulless building, but it is the People of God, who pay with the contributions of its piety all the hierarchs and everything from salaries, to benefits. To the last cent. And at this moment, the Archdiocese faces serious economic problems and it is going through budget reconstruction because for 18 years now it was at the mercy of just one financial official who did whatever he wanted without any supervision or accountability.

The newly appointed vice chairman of the Archdiocesan Council with the cooperation of other able, honest experts in turning around bankrupt companies and institutions are the last hope.

This is not the place to mention problematic situations that certain hierarchs create in their metropolises, which are mostly known. In many cases, the crisis and the resulting withering is nightmarish and certainly can be seen by a naked eye.

Here is a proposal: we should return to the original tradition and practice of the Church and the election of bishops should be done not only from the hierarchy, in this case by the eight members of the Eparchial Synod, but also with the vote of the priests and the laity.

Also, we should rediscover the ancient Church tradition of married Bishops. The unnatural imposition of forced celibacy as the only criterion for the elevation to high priesthood it is certainly a sick situation and it has created many problems. It is one thing to select from a pool of 650 priests and another thing to have to choose from 30.

I fully realize the difficulties of such a radical change of mindset and structure, but I strongly believe that it has had to be done some time, and the time is now. Our Church should be able to ordain as hierarchs serious, well-educated, and physically, mentally, and psychologically healthy and sound personalities. And I don’t think that the situation in Greece, at the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and in other patriarchates is any better.

Our generation may show some kind of understanding and even tolerance, but make no mistake: our children and grandchildren will never tolerate despotic behaviors, legalistic and fundamentalist mentalities, and the constant begging for more and more money. The young people do believe in the Orthodox faith and the Church, but they reject the status quo model. That is the bitter reality.

Today’s hierarchs give the impression that they are only bureaucratic managers of our ecclesial life and in many cases they prove to be incompetent managers. Absent are the charisma, vision, agony, and desire for the building of the Body of Christ. That is why we are already mourning on the debris.