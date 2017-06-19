Greek-American Stories: Aging

This is a subject I know a lot about, being a participating member. But, it’s something everyone is going to know a lot about, too, eventually.

I remember when my friends, all pre baby boomers, and I used to get together; we’d talk about boys, when’s the next dance, our jobs and our Neanderthalparents. Now, we get together – when we can remember each other, and talk about eventful visits to the doctor, the dentist,calorie consumption, dietary fiber and aboutall the delicious foods we used to eatthat we’re now told are bad for us. How did we get to this age eating bad foods? Now we’re told to eat in Technicolor: eat green, yellow and red veggies; consume those same ingredients in soups, sides, snacks and deserts. (Turnip cookies, anyone?)

Once, I danced the cha-cha-cha, spun a hula hoop, and wore out my skates. Now, my slippers have to be skid proof. My bathrobe has to be short so I won’t trip over it. And, my bathroom wall has handles for safety measures.

In the old days at work, coffee breaks in the office cafeteria had us tossing a paper plate as a Frisbee for some fun, exchanging jokes or sittting around and reading about who Burt Reynolds is marrying this time.After all, the Constitution says that we had the inalienable right to be free, carefree. I don’t recall me ever being obsessed with material things – except, keep you paws off my bike. My grandson keeps coming to my house and checks out my new Toyota, asking if it’s paid for yet; how many miles have I put on it and why there is a scratch on the door.

I’malarmed at the new generationwho we expect will be taking over where we goofed… left off. They all look so young! It’s scary to think I’d go to the doctor and find someone with a shaved head, tattoos down the arms, a nose pierce and the receptionist wearing a bare midriff with a ruby in the navel. When I go to the doctor’s office we expect to see someone in a white jacket, stethoscope around his neck, looking like Albert Einstein, right? Not someone who looks like a member of The Grateful Dead. Hey! He’s the one I trust holding a long, sharp instrument that’s going to be pointed at me, asking,‘where doesit hurt?’

Just imagine voting for our representative in the White House who areso young and areanxious for some “action” and sends the Green Berets to invade Brooklyn because the baseball game is experiencing alate opening. Or, proclaim National Darth Vader Day in honor of all Science Fiction Writers, or vote to replace the decrepit, ancient scientists in labs today who insist on believing there’s evidence of climate change just because Houston and Missouri are under water, Ohio and Kansas has experienced 220 tornados. I mean, come on!

Of course, there’s the other side to the logic about the having the younger generation take over,like if my family and I board a plane for Greece, this year, I sure don’t want to find the pilot older than me. That would mean seeing a uniformed man, staring at usfrom the entrance of the cockpit, wondering what th’ hellare we all doing there, announcing, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is your…ahh, I knew it a few minutes

ago?” He snaps his fingers. “Pilot! That’s right! And, my name is Capt…..ahh,.. the captain part is right. Just give me a minute.” The airline stewardess comes to his aid, whispers in his ear and he brightens. “Och, veveos! Capt Angela Figouris.” The stewardess interrupts. “No! I’m Angela Figouris. You’re Capt Yiorgos Hamenos.” He laughs and says, “Of course. I’m Capt Yiorgos Hamenos. I really am! And, in a few minutes we will be 35,000 feet up and going to….ahh…” he turns to the stewardess, again, who announces to the passengers with a comforting smile, “Greece.” You can see that it could be a real problem. I only hope we don’t see the cockpit door open during flight andwe discover the pilots have placed the ‘automatic pilot’ button on while they’re napping as we head for Nairobi.Gee! I can’t go there. I don’t anyone there – I don’t think!But, growing old does haveits compensations, like…ahh, give me a minute.