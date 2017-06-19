Municipal Employees Announce Sit-ins and Strike after Court Ruling on Sanitation Workers

ATHENS (ANA) – Local government union federation POE-OTA announced a sit-in in all the municipal garbage truck depots as of midnight on Sunday until June 21 and a 24-hour strike on June 22, protesting a Court of Auditors ruling which said the extension of the eight-month contracts of sanitation workers was illegal.

The union will also hold a rally on June 22 outside its offices in Karaiskaki square, at 10:30. Municipal employees demand the conversion of these fixed-time contracts into permanent employment contracts.