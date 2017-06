IGOUMENITSA, Greece – Igoumenitsa port authorities found and seized 25 kilos and 400 grams of heroin in a caravan ready to embark a ferry for Bari.

The drugs were hidden in a specially formed secret compartment of a camper van.

The driver and co-driver of the camper van, a 57-year old man from Bulgaria and a 48-year old woman also from Bulgaria were arrested.