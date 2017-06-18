Tsipras to Brief Opposition Leaders on Cyprus, Eurogroup Decision on Monday

ATHENS (ANA) – Developments on the Cyprus issue and the results of the last Eurogroup will be the main topics in the agenda of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ meetings with opposition party leaders and the president of parliament on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the prime minister’s office, on Monday Tsipras will meet Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis at 18:00 and the president of the Centrists Union Vasilis Leventis at 19:00.

On Tuesday, Tsipras will meet the secretary general of the Communist Party Dimitris Koutsoumbas at 11:00, the head of the Democratic Coalition Fofi Gennimata at 12:00 and the president of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 13:30. The last meeting will be with Parliament President Nikos Voutsis at 15:00.

All meetings will be held at Maximos Mansion.