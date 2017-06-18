Enjoy Traditional Greek Food at the 52nd Denver Greek Festival

DENVER, CO – Each year, the Denver Greek Festival highlights the Greek love of song and dance. Join Denver’s largest cultural festival to celebrate the 52nd year with homemade Greek food, pastries, traditional Greek music, and dance.

“Eat, drink, and party like a Greek!

The 2017 Denver Greek Festival is perfect for people of all ages!…

Come and enjoy!

Over 25 Authentic Dishes

Live Music & Entertainment

Greek Boutique with Over 20 Greek Vendors

All Day Cathedral Tours

All the Drinks You Can Drink (beer, wine, Ouzo)

WIN AIRFARE TO GREECE FOR TWO!

Visit our website for raffle details.

HAPPY HOUR

– Friday 3-5

– $1 off Greek beer and wines

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

Visit our schedule for more details.

HOURS

June 16th – 11am -11pm

June 17th – 11am – 11pm

June 18th – 11am – 6pm

For more details visit 2017 Denver Greek Festival webpage.