St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Presents 39th Saginaw’s Greek Festival (Video)

SAGINAW, MI – For 39 years the Greek community of Saginaw has captivated the state with its array of cuisine, song, and dance.

With a variety of Greek specialties, along with numerous folk dancing groups and live music from The Levendes all day and night, you are surely in for a treat! The three day event is here once again!!!

“Come enjoy our 39th anniversary, the Greek food, drink, music, dance, and culture at the one and only Greek Festival,” Saginaw’s Greek Festival says on its Facebook page.

The rain has cleared and Levendes Entertainment is rocking, Greek style! Opa! 由 Saginaw's Greek Festival 发布于 2017年6月17日

“Grab some food and a drink and settle in for a traditional Greek dance performance from one of our many dance troupes performing regularly all weekend long!”

About

Friday June 16th: 12 pm to 11 pm

Saturday June 17th: 12 pm to 11 pm

Sunday June 18th: 12 pm to 5 pm

*Church Tours Conducted Each Day At:

1pm, 3pm, 5pm