Annual Greek Festival Returns in Bel Air this Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA – Spanakopita (spinach pie), loukoumades (funnel cake), dolmadakia (stuffed grape leaves), souvlaki (meat and vegetables) in addition to homemade sweets, will be just a few of the items on the menu at the annual festival spnosored by Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church, The Baltimore Sun reports.

“Dear Brothers & Sisters in Christ,

This is the month that we host our neighbors and show them the riches of Greek culture. We welcome all of Bel Air and the surrounding region to our Festival so that we can introduce them to the food, dance, and music of Greece,” Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church said in an announcement. “Get a taste for all things Greek this weekend at the 11th annual Harford County Greek Festival at the John Carroll School on Route 22 in Bel Air.”

The festival is the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year and runs Friday, 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the John Carroll School, where the fesitval has been held for the last three years.

Read the full story here.