Cyprus Expects to Hit Record Number of Tourists this Year

AYIA NAPA, Cyprus – Cyprus expects to hit another record number of tourists this year, with visits to the east Mediterranean island expected to increase 5 percent over last year, according to The Associated Press.

Cyprus Tourism Organization Chairman Angelos Loizou says that’s on top of a record-setting 2016, which saw almost 3.2 million holidaymakers arrive. He told The Associated Press on Thursday that the tourism industry contributes more than 20 percent of the country’s 17.6 billion-euro ($18.5 billion) economy.

Moreover, Greece and Cyprus can expect more tourists in the following at least three years after the deal TUI UK and BookYourWeddingDay.com signed. People from the USA, China and Europe are visiting Greece to get married in one of the beautiful islands.

The most popular destinations are Santorini, Mykonos, Paros, Skiathos, Corfu etc.

The deal is for three years starting March 1st 2017.