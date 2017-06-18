Greek-American Bicyclist Dies After Charter Bus Drives Over Him

NEW YORK – A Manhattan bicyclist, Greek-American Michael Mamoukakis, died Saturday after he was crushed under the wheels of a charter bus, police said.

Michael Mamoukakis, 80, was pedaling south on 7th Ave. in Chelsea when he was hit by a bus as it turned right on W. 29th St., around 1:30 p.m., cops said.

According to the police:

On Saturday, June 17, 2017 at approximately 1336 hours, police responded to a report of a bicyclist struck at West 29th Street and 7th Avenue, located within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered the bicyclist, an unidentified male, laying on the ground with severe body trauma. EMS transported the male to Bellevue hospital where he was pronounced DOA.

A further investigation revealed that the bicyclist and a charter bus were both traveling southbound on 7th Avenue when they collided as the bus was attempting to make a right turn onto West 29th Street.

The driver of the bus remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.