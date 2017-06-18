Georgiadis: Eurogroup Deal Cannot Help Greece Return to the Markets

ATHENS (ANA) – The agreement achieved between Greece and its lenders at the Eurogroup last Thursday cannot help the country end its supervision and simply ensures it will not go bankrupt in July, New Democracy vice-president Adonis Georgiadis said in an interview with AXIA newspaper on Saturday.

“Without access to the markets supervision will continue and this plan doesn’t allow Greece’s return to the markets,” he said, adding that as long as Alexis Tsipras is prime minister the economy will not be able to turn around.