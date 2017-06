ATHENS (ANA) – President Prokopis Pavlopoulos will attend the events commemorating the 193th anniversary since the Holocaust of Psara during the War of Independence, on June 24-25.

Events will start on June 24 with an exhibition on the “heroes of Psara” and a service at the Mavri Rahi Church from the Metropolitan of Chios, Markos. On June 25, Pavlopoulos will lay a wreath at the Monument to the Fallen.