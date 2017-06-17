Thomas Wieser: Greece Could Return Soon to the Markets

ATHENS (ANA) – Greece could return to the markets between autumn this year and spring 2018, Thomas Wieser, the head of the EuroWorking Group (EWG), told Austrian radio station ORF on Saturday.

“Greece could return to the markets soon,” he was quoted as saying. “It is my hope that it will happen from autumn 2017 or spring 2018 that foreign investors will lend their money to Greece.”

Wieser said “subject to proper handling and good economic policy” this will be possible, noting that Greece would initially pay in the markets “certain risk premiums and should accept shorter repayment times” but he is “very optimistic.

He also said he expects talks on debt relief measures to start in mid-2018. “There’s political will to look at the framework of relief at the end of the program and if it is necessary to provide the agreed relief.”