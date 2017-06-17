Pappas: Growth Clause Provides our Partners Incentive to Lead Greece to Growth

ATHENS (ANA) – The growth clause included in the Eurogroup decision last Thursday makes Greece’s partners stakeholders to its future, as they will now have an interest to see the country develop, Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Information Minister Nikos Pappas said on Saturday, speaking to public broadcaster ERT.

“They also have every incentive for Greece to enter a path of development and this is reflected in Euogroup’s decision,” he said.

Pappas also noted the decision specifies for the first time the measures to provide debt relief and creates a bank for development.

“For the first time there’s a growth clause and this couldn’t have been done with New Democracy, because this is contrary to its policies,” he added.