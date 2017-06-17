Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS (ANA) – The Saturday edition of Athens dailies at a glance

DEMOKRATIA: Dive in the minimum exam grade from math

EDISIS: Suggestions for reshuffle

ELEFTHERIA: Extreme austerity until 2060

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Dive in the minimum exam grade…with mathematical precision

ESTIA: U.S makes opening to Karamanlis

AVGHI: Relief inside, positive reception outside

EFIMERITHA TON SYNTAKTON: Take the money and run

KATHIMERINI: The grey points of the agreement

PARAPOLITIKA: Checkmate by Kyriakos with a new electoral law

PARASKINIO: Prosecution for fraud against Restis

RIZOSPASTIS: Clear solution for the capital, a slap for the people

KARFI: Special court for Kammenos

TA NEA: Alexis, we lost

KONTRA NEWS: Everything changes in the country’s political and economic scene

AXIA NEWS: Show boldness for privatizations, reforms

ROAD OF THE LEFT: De facto colony