Research Center for Global Tourism Program Silk Road

THESSALONIKI (ANA) – The rector of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki Periklis Mitkas announced the setting up of a European Research Centre of Silk Road in the framework of the event “Silk Road and Prospects for Tourist Development.”

“Following a proposal by the Department of Economic Sciences, the World Tourism Organization instructed the Aristotle University to set up this observatory-research center to investigate how to enhance prospects for tourism development as well as cultural exchanges between all countries on the Silk Road,” noted Mitkas.

As he explained Thessaloniki and the wider region can constitute the gate to Europe as it has always been a crossroads of civilizations and trade exchanges.

In this interdisciplinary committee, 11 departments from the university participate in cooperation with the Central Macedonia Region and the municipality of Thessaloniki, as well as other institutions, according to the rector.