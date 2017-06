ATHENS (ANA) – The CEO of Greece’s public television channel ERT, Lambis Tagmatarhis, submitted his resignation on Friday, which was accepted by the Minister of Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Information Nikos Pappas.

Pappas thanked him for his services and “his substantial contribution to the reorganization of public service broadcasting after its reopening in June 2015.”

Tagmatarhis served for two years at the helm of the broadcaster. The reason for his resignation was not stated.