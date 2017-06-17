Lagarde: Eurogroup Decision Constitutes a Strong Expression of Support for Greece

ATHENS (ANA) – Eurogroup’s decision constitutes a strong expression of support for Greece, International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Christine Lagarde said in a statement to public television channel ERT, broadcast on Friday night.

“Eurogroup’s decision on Greece constitutes a strong expression of support for Greece,” she said.

Lagarde reiterates that the IMF is committed to participating in the Greek program financially when the parameters for debt restructuring have been clarified and its long-term sustainability has been ensured.

“The sooner this happens, the better,” she said, adding she is determined to propose to the Fund’s board to approve as quickly as possible the deal for the participation in principle in the program, and the disbursement of funds when all the parameters on debt have been clarified.