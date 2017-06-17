Prince Harry Ιnaugurates the «Stavros Niarchos Foundation Floor» at Chatham House

On Thursday, June 15th, the inauguration of the “Stavros Niarchos Foundation Floor” at Chatham House took place, in the presence of Prince Henry of Whales.

Through a milestone grant, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) supported the expansion and renovation of the ground floor of Chatham House in London, hence contributing significantly to the expansion of its research and convening activities. The new “Stavros Niarchos Foundation Floor”, equipped with state-of-the-art meeting facilities for the Institute’s research staff, hosts the researchers-fellows of the Queen Elizabeth II Academy for Leadership in International Affairs, which aspires to foster independent thinking on international policy among a new generation of researchers.

The SNF also supports a permanently endowed Fellowship in the Academy, addressed to Greek citizens and the Greek diaspora, which is entitled Academy Stavros Niarchos Foundation Fellowship.

At the inauguration event, Prince Harry discussed with young researchers from all over the world about the growing challenges that threaten global prosperity and stability, while participating in a simulation exercise dealing with a mock global crisis, which took place at the floor’s special “simulation room”.

Chatham House is a non-governmental, membership-based policy institute, an international affairs think tank which provides reliable and independent analyses of international relations that are in constant flux.

For more information, click here.

Source: snf.org.