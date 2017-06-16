PM Tsipras Talks to Greeks, Says Memoranda Will End in 2018 (Video)

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, in his June 16 Proclamation to the Greek people, referred to the Eurogroup decision, noting that “we got what we asked for”. He also underlined that his government feels “justified because we didn’t accept what they were offering to us three weeks ago.”

“In a year’s time, we will have paved the way for the definitive end of the supporting programs and the memoranda that accompany them, paving the way for the final exit from the crisis,” Tsipras said.