Constantine Larigakis Receives the 7th Annual Lou Natale Jr. Players Award

EWING, NJ – Ted Golfinopoulos, chairman of the Volley for SERV Committee has announced this year’s honorees for the 27th Annual Volley for Serv Tennis Tournament and Reception.

The 27th Annual Volley For SERV Tennis Tournament, the major fundraiser for SERV Behavioral Health System Inc., took place June 14, 2017 at Cherry Valley Country Club in Skillman.

Golfinopoulos announced that this year’s honorees are two individuals who each have supported SERV for many years.

Constantine Larigakis of Delran has been selected by the VFS Committee to receive the 7th Annual Lou Natale Jr. Players Award, given to an individual who has not only has played at Volley For SERV numerous times, but has supported the event through donations, as well.

Longtime board member Paul Lehrer, PhD. was selected by The SERV Foundation to receive The SERVice Award at VFS. Dr. Lehrer, a professor of psychiatry at Rutgers, has been on the SERV BHS board since 1979 and was instrumental in documenting SERV’s transformation to the Recovery Model in the mid-‘90s, for which SERV earned award recognition as well as publication in a prestigious psychiatric journal.

Volley For SERV Committee members include SERV board members and tennis players Ted Golfinopoulos, Richard Anderson and Andre Caldini; tennis players Beth Silverman-Bauman, Ben Branche, Tony Coventry, Gwen Guidice, Constantine Larigakis, Donna Nagel, Deb Osgood and Charles Villano Jr.; and SERV staff members Ida Doolan, Majken Mechling and Regina Widdows.