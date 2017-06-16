Skopelos: An Evergreen Island

VOLOS, Greece – An island full of “green”, beaches with crystal clear waters, paths that await the traveler to explore, churches and sites with centuries of history. These are just some of the reasons why tourists choose Skopelos for their holidays.

Almost ten years after the movie “Mamma mia” more and more visitors visit the island to exchange wedding vows with their loved ones. “I have performed many wedding ceremonies of foreigners,” the mayor of Skopelos Christos Vassiloudis said and added: “Our island is a beautiful place for a couple to begin their common life.”

“Skopelos has about 10,000 beds,” Mary Diamanti, president of Skopelos Hoteliers’ Association, said. Apart from the Greeks, the island attracts a lot of tourists from Scandinavia, Britain, Germany and Italy.