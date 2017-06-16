“Matala Festival 2017” – A Musical Journey in the Years of the Hippies

HERAKLION, Crete – The seventh “Matala Festival 2017” was held on June 16-18 at Matala, Crete, offering unique moments to the visitors.

It is a journey through time with a lot of music and other events, held next to the caves of Matala, on the seashore, where dancing and fun have a leading role.

Matala is well known for its man-made caves carved out of the rock thousands of years ago in the steep cliffs that rise above the north side of the bay. Hippies from all over the world used to come to Matala during the 60’s and 70’s for its laid-back lifestyle.