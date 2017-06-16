New Influx of Refugees Makes Greek Islanders Anxious

Officials on Greek islands close to Turkey are growing anxious over a new surge in refugees and migrants landing just as the summer tourism season is getting into full swing.

A total of 151 people were reported as entering Greece in 24 hours on June 15, 74 of whom landed on Chios, 54 on Lesbos and 23 on other islands, slightly above the 146 arrivals in the previous 24-hour period, Kathimerini said.

That came after a period from June 8 to the morning of June 15 in which 538 also landed after Turkey promised to stop letting them leave under a suspended swap deal with the European Union as Greece is overwhelmed with 64,000 refugees and migrants.

They are abandoned in Greece because the EU shut its borders to them, dumping the problem on Greece during a simultaneous economic crisis. Island leaders said they’ve been left by the government to bear the brunt of the cost and with detention centers and camps.

The increase is particularly upsetting to officials on Chios where many residents are unhappy the problem has been left to fester for almost two years as the government struggles to deal with thousands of asylum applications.

Residents there rallied the night of June 15 to protest plans for a pre-departure facility on the island, where authorities said they will temporarily detain dozens of migrants who are not eligible for asylum before they are deported. Another protest was held on Samos.