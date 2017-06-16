Letter to the Editor: How Ironic

To the Editor:

I say many prayers for a complete recovery of Congressman Scalise and many thanks to the Washington police who prevented the killing of many,​ in Alexandria, Virginia, when a gunman opened fire at the Washington’s law makers as they were practicing to play a baseball game between Republicans and Democrats.

How ironic is this? These guys can get together and agree to play a baseball game, but they can’t get together and agree how to protect the American people from the monsters they have created. One of them even complained on television that “We were like sitting ducks.” Maybe now they could come to realize how we the people feel…

Dino Pavlou​

East Elmhurst, NY