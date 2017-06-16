Austerity-Wracked Greeks Say Bailout Deal Not So Sweet

ATHENS – While Premier Alexis Tsipras tweeted that Greece “has turned a page,” after securing release of 8.5-billion euros in delayed bailout funds and hope of debt relief some year down the road, Greeks buried under seven years of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings weren’t buying his spin.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader has seen his popularity evaporate after reneging on anti-austerity promises and hailed the deal with the country’s lenders even though it came at the cost of more pension cuts and taxing low-income families.

“We have an agreement which corresponds to the sacrifices of the Greek people. With unity and determination we move forward (to achieve) fair growth and heal the wounds of the crisis,” Tsipras said in his tweet, except that Greeks weren’t celebrating.

“What’s the big deal? Is it going to change the real problem of more than a million unemployed Greeks?” Maria Papadia, 42, jobless for four years told the Reuters news agency in a feature on the man-on-the-street reaction.

“Do they understand the pain when you can’t find a decent job for so long and your measly unemployment benefit runs out after 12 months?” she asked.

Tsipras, who promised to “crush the oligarchy” but submitted to them along with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that put up 86 billion euros, has piled an avalanche of tax hikes and more brutal measures on Greeks, none of which will be pulled back.

Some 7.2-billion euros ($8.05 billion) of the new loan release is due to repaid in July, most of it right back to the lenders in interest as virtually none of the 326 billion euros ($364.27 billion) in three bailouts has gone back to a beleaguered Greek society, with unemployment still above 23 percent and 45 percent for those under 25, thousands of whom have left the country.

A pro-government newspaper, Avgi, called the deal “The beginning of the end to the Greek drama,” saying that the Eurozone’s s decision forms a strong basis for Greece to leave its bailouts behind from August next year.

The monies release followed the same pattern of the past seven years when previous governments went through the same battle only to see the lenders approve more monies to insure banks get paid back.

Centre-right Eleftheros Typos daily was less upbeat, saying the closure of the country’s bailout review, which led to pension cuts and higher taxes, did not bring any substantive benefit other than the disbursement of the next loan tranche.

“Debt relief is put off for the summer of 2018 while the country’s inclusion in the ECB’s quantitative easing program was not secured,” the paper said, referring to the ECB’s bond-buying scheme.

“I’m fed up of being fooled. It’s nerve wracking,” Mary Koutra, 59, told Reuters. “Lenders have put us in a snake pit … they just want slaves, not individuals displaying initiative, or dignity.”