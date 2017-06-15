Blimp Crashes Near US Open Course (Video)

TNH Staff

A blimp crashes during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, June 15, 2017, near Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. An official with the company operating the advertising blimp at the U.S. Open said the pilot is "OK" after the craft crashed but that he was taken to a hospital. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

12:44 p.m.

An official with the company operating an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open says the pilot is “OK” after the craft crashed, but he is being taken to a hospital.

Justin Maynard, a sales manager for Florida-based AirSign, says the company’s operations team on the ground reported on the pilot’s status.

He says he has no additional information on the crash that happened during the tournament’s opening round.

12:31 p.m.

A blimp has crashed about a half mile from Erin Hills, and the USGA says the pilot is being treated for “unknown injuries.” No other people were involved, and authorities are investigating.

A sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp, says the pilot was the only person on board the craft.

Several fans attending the U.S. Open posted video online of the blimp going down.

