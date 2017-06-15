French Singer Imany to Sing at Herodes Atticus Odeon on Thursday

ATHENS (ANA) – French singer Imany will perform on Thursday at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus on the slopes of the Acropolis invited by the Athens Festival.

Imany will sing songs from her latest album “The wrong kind of war” as well older hits as the “You will never know” from her first album that was a great success in Greece.

Imany said that her contact with the Greek audience is unique and Greece is one of her favourite destinations while Herod Atticus Odeon a place where she always dreamed to sing.

Imany which means faith in Swahili, is child of a 10-member family from the Comoro islands and grew up in the suburbs of Paris.