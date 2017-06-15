Greek Banks Say 30% of Bad Loans Unrecoverable, Strategic Defaulters in Play

ATHENS – Greek banks buried under bad loans with many people unable to pay because of harsh austerity measures said 30 percent can’t be recovered and that 20-25 percent of the remainder is held by strategic defaulters who can afford to pay but won’t be chased.

Bad loans totaling more than 107.5-million euros ($114.53 billion) are the biggest problem for Greek banks who are showing recovery, European Central Bank supervision chief Daniele Nouy told the Athens News Agency in March.

Greece’s four biggest banks estimate that 45 percent of the bad loans are in a grey zone even though people – apart from political parties not paying and businesses that took scores of billions in bad loans without collateral – are in a “grey zone” and likely won’t be paid back, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

An unnamed high-ranking bank official told the newspaper that the analytics of each bank are crucial, given that each loan contract must be handled individually in order to have effective results.

Bank of Greece figures showed that uncertainty in the overall Greek economy in the first quarter of 2017 affected the performance of banks to meet bad loan goals.

Strategic defaulters – people who can pay what they owe but won’t – will likely escape as banks rush to finish dealing with bad loans as demanded by the country’s European creditors.

While banks are still chasing most customers buried under pay and pension cuts and tax hikes, strategic defaulters will be pardoned, the newspaper Kathimerini said in June.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition wants to keep full control of the process for granting immunity to bank officials who arrange the settlement of corporate bad loans, contrary to what the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) wants.

The Bank of Greece, with a judges’ committee with a group of senior justice officials will seek the central bank’s opinion on prosecuting bank professionals who arrange or write off corporate debts, the paper said but nothing has happened yet.

Unpaid still is some 250 million euros ($280.54 million) owed by the former ruling New Democracy Conservatives and their partner, the then-PASOK Socialists. New Democracy gave immunity to the bank officers who gave the money with almost no collateral.

Lenders must reduce their bad loans by 40 billion euros ($43.71 billion) by the end of 2019 to avoid facing capital adequacy issues carrying the threat of a bail-in, which would see the confiscation of customer bank accounts to save the banks, which already received some 50 billion euros ($54.64 billion) from the government to stay stable.

Another recapitalization would lead to fresh mergers in the banking sector, with the risk of bad loans – practically the entire economy – being sold to foreigners for peanuts, the paper added.

“The situation of the Greek banks has improved noticeably and substantially in the last two years, both in terms of capital adequacy and in terms of governance,” Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) head Nouy said.

“Now, the major challenge is to deal with the nonperforming loans. I am optimistic that with the new legal framework expected to be enacted soon this challenge will be addressed as well,” she said, referring to the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA reneging on promises to help debtors crushed by austerity measures he promised to reverse before imposing more, surrendering to demands from the country’s creditors.

Greek banks have been given targets by the European Central Bank (ECB,) one of the country’s lenders, and the Greek central bank to reduce them by nearly 40 billion euros ($42.5 billion)by the end of 2019 to stabilize themselves.