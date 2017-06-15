Embattled Greek Supermarkets Trying To Get Customers Buying Again

Greece’s seven-year-long economic crisis is continuing to take a big bite out of even food purchases with supermarkets anxiously trying to find ways to get customers buying again.

Sales have fallen as much as 6 percent since the beginning of the year, perpetuating a long trend that saw the sector refusing for years to cut prices significantly or offer bargains until now, when there are 2-for-1 sales and growing concentration on store brands..

The continued drop is expected to trigger a further concentration of the industry, at least for the next three years, through the bankruptcy or sale of small and medium-sized chains, or the closure of some branches.

“In previous years the sector was obsessed with the number of branches, believing that turnover would grow via a very large network, which proved to be the wrong policy,” the head of Metro, which operates MyMarket and Metro Cash & Carry, AristotelisPanteliadis told Kathimerini.

He said the least efficient model is the giant hypermarket – of a type recently opened by one of the country’s biggest markets, Sklaventis, which expanded an existing store.

Those stores offer a wide variety of goods beyond food and hygiene products, such as clothing and electrical appliances. “There now are cheap, specialized outlets for such product categories,” Panteliadis said, competition the supermarkets can’t match.

He said the ideal model for supermarkets would have a far smaller size, such as the majority of his chain’s stores.

In May, More than seven years of an economic crisis and austerity has been too much for most Greeks to take and they’re continuing to cut back on essentials, including food.

Supermarket sales have fallen almost 15 percent in two years, according to data presented May 17 by MRB Hellas Chief Executive Dimitris Mavros who said average monthly spending per household dropped from 280 euros ($312.37) in 2015 to 239 euros ($266.63) this year.

With little disposable income and as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is about to whack them with more austerity, Greeks have become bargain hunters, looking for deals and even turning to supermarket brands to save money.

The Shopperhood Study that Mavros presented at the 12th ECR Hellas Conference also showed that Greek consumers have not only reduced the frequency of their supermarket visits each month (nine today against 10 in 2015), they also spend less on each trip: 26.50 euros ($29.56) against 28 euros ($31.24) two years ago.

In worse news for the markets profit margins, some 36 percent of consumers also told researchers that they no longer bother to take a shopping list to the supermarket because the few items they do intend to buy are so easy to memorize.

Two out of five (41.6 percent) said they are ready to cut their purchases (not including food) further, while 22.6 percent said they are even prepared to cut down further on food shopping.