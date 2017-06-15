Ancient Theater in Larisa, Greece, Via TNH’s Camera

The First Ancient Theatre of Larissa was constructed inside the ancient city’s centre during the reign of King Philip V of Macedonia, towards the end of the 3rd century BC. The theatre was in use for six centuries, until the end of the 3rd century AD (or the beginning of the 4th century AD), when its operation was abruptly stopped.

During the first centuries, the theatre served a dual purpose: apart from theatrical performances, it also hosted the assemblies of the senior regional authority, the so-called Koinon of the Thessalians. The ancient theatre of Larissa by the end of the 7th century BC had the lead and completely prevailed over a large area of fertile plain of Thessaly.

The ancient theatre was initially connected with the worship of the God Dionysus, by commit theatrical and music activities, and secondly, with the administration of the Thessalian for meetings of the city assembly, called agora. Indications for these are a small votive altar to the god Dionysus found near the theater where there was allegedly sacred and the names of representatives of the city – state, that participated in the Federation of Thessaly, shown on the seats of the ancient theater.

The theatre has the typical structure of the Hellenistic theater with three basic components: koilon (hollow), orchestra and skene (stage) with a diameter of about 25 meters. The hollow of the ancient theater was the same slope of the hill Fortress, which was shaped into terraces for the placement of benches.