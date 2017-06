(ANA) – Paros, Milos and Mykonos monopolized a special tribute to the top Dutch website www.Griekenland.net, which promotes exclusively Greek destinations.

Griekenland.net was founded 11 years ago and numbers 2,500 unique users daily, that is, over 700,000 unique users per year.

It is the most established website in the Netherlands, since this year it won the second place at the Travvies Travel Website Awards (http://www.travvies.com).