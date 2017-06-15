George Geraniotis, a Proud Cretan of Massachusetts, Passed Away

WINCHESTER, MA – Geraniotis, George of Winchester, died on June 12, 2017, after a brief illness. He was predeceased in 1973 by his beloved wife Paraskevi “Lola” Geraniotis of Winchester.

He is survived by his beloved son Dr. Evangelos “Van” Geraniotis and wife Constance (Verras) of Orleans, MA and his beloved daughter Dr. Theano “Nano” Eliopoulos and husband Dr. Peter A. Eliopoulos of Westford, MA., Legacy reports.

He was the proud and doting grandfather to Paris, Alexa, Caroline, Angelo, and Coralea. He is predeceased by his brother Andreas Geraniotis of Crete, Greece and is survived by his sister Nina Kouti of Athens, Greece. He is also predeceased by his brother in law Nick Pappas of Bedford, MA and is survived by his sister in law Thalia Pappas of Bedford, as well as his brother and sister in law Arthur and Dianne Pappas of Cotuit, MA.

George grew up in Gerani and Chania in Crete, Greece and originally came to the United States in Iowa through the American Farmers Exchange Program in 1956.

He was an active member of the PanCretan Association of America in Boston, and was President for a several years.

(Published in The Boston Globe from June 14 to June 15, 2017)

Read more at Legacy.