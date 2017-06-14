Three People, Shooter Dead at UPS Center in San Francisco (Video)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A shooting Wednesday at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center in San Francisco sent multiple victims to a hospital, officials said. Three people were killed as well as the shooter. Two others were wounded.

Authorities say the shooter who opened fire at a San Francisco UPS warehouse was armed with an assault pistol when police found him.

San Francisco Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin told reporters that officers found wounded victims and brought them to safety Wednesday. When they found the gunman, he put the weapon to his head and shot himself.

San Francisco police confirmed a shooting at the facility in the Potrero Hill neighborhood but didn’t release information on injuries or the shooter.

Auto shop owner Robert Kim said he heard about five to eight rapid gunshots. The next thing he knew, he said, “there’s a mob of UPS drivers” running down the street screaming “shooter, shooter.”

Uniformed UPS employees were led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby and gathered nearby outside a restaurant.

The shooting led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

The building is on the eastern edge of San Francisco, about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.