ND’s Mitsotakis Calls for Full Investigation of Subsidence in Amyntaio

THESSALONIKI (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a full inquiry into the causes of the serious subsidence around the Public Power Corporation’s coal mine in Amyntaio, which forced the evacuation of an entire village.

In statements after visiting the village of Anargyroi on Wednesday afternoon, Mitsotakis said that conducting the inquiry and completing the relocation of the village were the two top priorities at this time.

ND’s leader was briefed by PPC staff on the conditions leading up to the incident and in statements afterward noted a need to ensure the operation of a district-heating network in the Amyntaio region, as well as an “aggressive plan to reform the PPC, ensuring a strong and sustainable PPC at the heart of energy developments in our country.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Mitsotakis also visited the village of Vrissa on the island of Lesvos, which suffered major damage in Monday’s earthquake.

