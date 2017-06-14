Kalymnos Names Street for Former U.S. Congressman Mike Bilirakis

KALYMNOS, GREECE – The Municipality of Kalymnos will name the road to Therma in honor of former U.S. Congressman Michael Bilirakis.

“We invite you to the honorable event and prize of our compatriot, which will take place on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 6.00 pm, at the ground floor of the Spiritual Center” Municipality of Kalymnos said. “A ceremony of inauguration / naming of the road to Therma, in honor of Mr. Michael Bilirakis, will follow at 7.00 pm.”

The Kalymnian-descended, Mike Billirakis and his son Manolis, a physician, made an official visit at the Kalymnos Town Hall on June 13.

Kalymnian and first Greek-born mayor of Tarpon Springs, FL, Chris Alahouzos congratulates his compatriot Mike Bilirakis, kalymnos-news.gr reported.

The letter follows :

June 13, 2017

To: The Honorable Michael Bilirakis

Cc: The Honorable Mayor Ioannis Galouzis

On behalf of myself and the City of Tarpon Springs, congratulations on this well-deserved honor. We are very proud that a street is being named after you on the Island of Kalymnos, where our ancestors and our heritage in Tarpon Springs was originated.

I would like to thank you for serving as our Congressman for 22 years and being the champion for national issues of Greece, Cyprus, Tarpon Springs and our nation, the United States of America. We are very grateful for your service and accomplishments over the years.

I wish I could be there with all of you to celebrate and be part of this wonderful ceremony.

I would like to thank the Honorable Mayor Ioannis Galouzis and the Council of Kalymnos for taking the initiative to make this happen.

Mayor Chris Alahouzos

City of Tarpon Springs