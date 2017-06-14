If Eurozone Balks at Greek Debt Relief, Tsipras Wants EU Summit Showdown

ATHENS – With prospects of debt relief talks from the Eurozone shaky, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he will demand a meeting of European Union leaders unless he gets his way.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader, seeing his popularity evaporate after repeated reneging on anti-austerity promises to get release of more monies from a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.38 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept, got support from his Parliament after he said the concessions would bring a debt break.

Those hopes depended on a June 15 meeting of Eurozone finance chiefs with mixed reports on whether it would be coming, although German Chancellor Wolfgang Schaeuble, whose country is putting up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($365.36 billion) in three rescue packages, softened his hard line a bit and was optimistic that at least Greece would get the release of more monies.

Tsipras though continued to press for a longer time to repay, past the 2048 benchmark now, and lower interest rates although that could pass on the costs of some 103 billion euros ($115.43 billion) to taxpayers in the other 17 countries also using the euro.

“If this solution is not achieved and we get the same proposal as the last Eurogroup, then my proposal is that we do not accept it…and go to the EU summit,” he told a cabinet meeting, Greek media reports said.

That was a turnaround from his previous strategy of getting a deal at any cost, although he was said to be amenable to a French proposal linking debt relief to growth even though many analysts say that’s far off. Still, an agreement that wouldn’t take effect for years would still allow him to claim he got what he wanted for now.

He told his ministers that the “key is in accepting a proposal for a mechanism automatically linking medium-term debt measures with growth, bridging differences between institutions,” a possible compromise that is a big comedown for him.

The Eurozone will review Greece’s progress in imposing austerity that Tsipras swore he wohld reverse before he too surrendered to the lenders of the European Union, European Central Bank, European Stability Mechanism and International Monetary Fund while claiming he didn’t because he hung tough over the third bailout terms, a delay critics said worsened the effect.

While other senior EU officials said there wouldn’t be a breakthrough, European Commission finance chief Pierre Moscovici predicted there would, continuing his streak of believing a deal was at hand although he hasn’t been right yet.

The Eurozone meeting was also set to discuss how to reduce Greece’s debt, climbing by the thousands of euros every second, and whether the loans could ever be repaid, which Tsipras said they can’t.

The main obstacle to a comprehensive agreement is the disagreement between European institutions and the IMF with regard to the sustainability of the Greek debt with one unnamed official telling the Greek newspaper Kathimerini that, “We’re not there yet.”