ND Leader Mitsotakis Visits Quake-stricken Lesbos

LESBOS, Greece – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited on Wednesday the village of Vrissa on Lesvos island hit by a powerful earthquake on Monday.

Professor Efthimios Lekkas, chief of the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization (EPPO) together with northern Aegean regional governor Christiana Kalogirou, Lesvos mayor and the president of Vrissa community Stratis Parakilas briefed Mitsotakis on the prevailing condition.

150 out of the 254 houses inspected so far by civil engineer crews in the village of Vrissa and other areas of Lesvos were declared uninhabitable, Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis said on Tuesday during a press conference.

Spirtzis said inspections will continue.